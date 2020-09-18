Baldwin EMC to hand out bags of ice Saturday
by: Blake Brown
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC will be distributing ice on Saturday at three locations across Baldwin County.
Starting at 11:30 a.m. ice will be handed out at Bay Minette Middle School, Central Baldwin Middle School and Foley Middle School.
