Baldwin EMC to hand out bags of ice Saturday

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC will be distributing ice on Saturday at three locations across Baldwin County.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. ice will be handed out at Bay Minette Middle School, Central Baldwin Middle School and Foley Middle School.

