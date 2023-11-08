SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday, Baldwin EMC will host its 18th Annual “Power of Giving” Drive, which collects blood and supplies.

The blood drive will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Baldwin EMC headquarters, 19600 Alabama Highway 59, in Summerdale.

Requirements for donating blood are as follows:

Must be in good health

Must be 17 years old or older

Must weigh at least 110 pounds

Must have a valid ID.

Blood donations will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, according to Baldwin EMC’s website.

All blood donors will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card, the site said.

This year’s “Power of Giving” also will honor veterans, with supplies collected benefiting the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

“Every year, we are amazed and grateful for the community’s participation in giving blood and donating supplies,” said Mark Ingram, vice president of corporate services and public relations at Baldwin EMC. “Since this year’s drive is so close to Veterans Day, we decided to honor local veterans through a supply drive. Our motto this year is ‘Be a Hero — Help a Hero’.

