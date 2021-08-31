Baldwin EMC sending crews to help restore power in Louisiana after Ida

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC is sending 14 employees to assist Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative (WSTE) in power restoration efforts after the landfall of Hurricane Ida.

Officials were estimating Monday that it could be weeks for full restoration in some areas.

The crews will leave from the co-op’s Summerdale headquarters at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and include employees from the operations and transportation departments. Along with their standard supplies, they have included the proper personal protective equipment to work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baldwin EMC crews will be servicing the areas of Washington, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes in Louisiana and the southern part of Marion County in Mississippi. About 43,191 were without power as of noon Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Ida, and we are proud to send crews and share our resources with another cooperative in need of assistance,” Baldwin EMC CEO Karen Moore said in a press release.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a year since we were struck by Hurricane Sally and 97 percent of our meters were without power. If we hadn’t had help from our sister cooperatives, it would have taken weeks, if not months, to rebuild and repair our system. We’re happy for the opportunity to help this time around, and we’re grateful to be a part of a community of mutual aid.”