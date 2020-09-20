Baldwin EMC restores about 49,000 meters of power

Unedited press release from Baldwin EMC

(SUMMERDALE, Ala.) – As of 5:30 p.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has restored power close to 49,000 meters, 61% of its system. The cooperative now has 29,307 meters remaining without power due to Hurricane Sally. Of the 100 total circuits on the system, 93 now have power.

OUTAGES BY AREA

10,935 total meters restored, 8,146 meters without power; all circuits restored

South of U.S. Highway 98:

32,027 total meters restored, 20,425 meters without power; 7 circuits without power

Baldwin EMC employees, along with hundreds of other line workers from across the country, are working diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Due to the widespread damage, the company does expect extended outages in some areas.

Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.

OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)

For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.

Baldwin EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative serving more than 80,000 accounts in Baldwin and Monroe Counties in southwest Alabama, including Alabama’s Gulf Coast. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

