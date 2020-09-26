Baldwin EMC reports power restored to areas safe enough to work

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Some Foley homeowners get a helping hand from students and parents from a Baldwin County High School after their neighborhood was hit hard by Hurricane Sally nearly two weeks ago. A drill tears into wet drywall, as other students lug logs into a pile. It’s all in a day’s work for volunteers from St. Michael Catholic High school.

"Anyone that needs help, come on, that’s a part of being a Christian," said St. Michael Catholic High School Junior Caroline Nickelson. Shelly Ronan’s home flooded with two feet of water, unexpected fallout from a powerful storm.