Baldwin EMC reports power restored to areas safe enough to work

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC has reported that power was restored to all areas that were safe enough to complete.

Good news. The last account from Sally was turned on at 1 p.m. They were working others but they were determined a dangerous condition and could not be restored.

Baldwin EMC

