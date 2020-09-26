Baldwin EMC reports power restored to areas safe enough to work

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC has reported that power was restored to all areas that were safe enough to complete.
Good news. The last account from Sally was turned on at 1 p.m. They were working others but they were determined a dangerous condition and could not be restored.Baldwin EMC
