Baldwin EMC reports phone issues, shares different ways to report outages

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) Hurricane Sally is pushing the Gulf of Mexico onto the beaches of Gulf Shores all the way to the boardwalk. Waves of 10 to 15 feet are breaking in the surf zone. That's the most obvious signs of a storm still off-shore.

While Sally is expected to be mainly a water event, rain and storm surge, the wind cannot be underestimated. Already it has ripped up one of the large shade canopy's at Gulf Place. The wind also knocking down power lines in South Baldwin County leaving hundreds waiting for the lights to come back on. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Once there is sustained winds of 35 miles per hour it will be too dangerous for crews to continue working.