Baldwin EMC reports 46,470 members experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Sally

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC says there 46,470 members currently without power but crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

Read the full press release here:

As of 8:30 p.m., Baldwin EMC announced it has approximately 46,470 members experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Sally. Crews have restored power to approximately 31,000 meters since the restoration process began. Additionally, all 22 of Baldwin EMC’s substations are now energized.

Baldwin EMC employees, along with other lineworkers from 12 states, are working diligently to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. By tomorrow, we expect to have approximately 1,400 extra crew members here to help. Due to the widespread damage, the company does expect extended outages in some areas.

Baldwin EMC’s offices are closed until further notice as employees work to restore power.

OUTAGE REPORTING LINE: Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage should call (251) 989-6247 or (800) 837-3374. Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)

For the most up-to-date outage information, follow Baldwin EMC on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit www.baldwinemc.com.

