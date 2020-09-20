Baldwin EMC new dad visited by family while restoring power

BADLWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC lineman Hunter is working hard restoring power to Baldwin County after Hurricane Sally.
Hunter got a special visit from his eight-week-old son, Fisher on Friday. Long hours seperate linemen from their families.
Thank you Hunter and all the linemen working hard to restore power.
