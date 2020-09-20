Baldwin EMC new dad visited by family while restoring power

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BADLWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC lineman Hunter is working hard restoring power to Baldwin County after Hurricane Sally.

Hunter got a special visit from his eight-week-old son, Fisher on Friday. Long hours seperate linemen from their families.

Thank you Hunter and all the linemen working hard to restore power.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories