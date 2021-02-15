Baldwin EMC issues alert for potential power outage

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC has issued an a alert for potential power outages during the winter storm.

Although Baldwin EMC does not expect major impacts, there remains the chance of power outages occurring due to freezing temperatures and icy conditions.

Baldwin EMC vice president, Mark Ingram said, “When we face a winter storm like this, two factors can cause power outages. The first is ice accumulation, which can be damaging to power lines and other equipment. The second factor is unusually high power demand across out service area, caused by heating systems working overtime to keep our homes warm.”

You can report power outages to Baldwin EMC at 251-989-6247 24 hours a day.