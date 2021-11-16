Baldwin EMC goes shopping for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Since 2010, Baldwin EMC has been partnering with WKRG for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. In that time, they have donated 10 thousand toys and Tuesday they went shopping for even more at Walmart in Daphne.

Baldwin EMC spokesman Mark Ingram says the toy drive is the best part of Christmas and a lot of families depend on it. “Think about it, we went through the COVID pandemic. We had two hurricanes. It’s been a very trying time for a lot of families.”

He says the toy drive is a chance to “spread hope, to spread cheer and to see smiling faces the morning of Christmas.”

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive partners with the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at one of our sponsor locations, Windcreek, Greers, Baldwin EMC, Eastern Shore Toyota, Hank’s Fine Furniture, Zaxby’s Rich’s Car Wash, Pen Air Federal Credit Union or at the WKRG News 5 Studios.

Donations must be in by the end of the business day Friday, December 10.