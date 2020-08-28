Baldwin EMC Crews deploy to help restore power to 40,000 people in Louisiana following Laura

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMC sent 10 employees to assist Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) in DeRidder, Louisiana, in power restoration efforts following the landfall of Hurricane Laura.

The crews, which include employees from the operations and transportation departments, will departed from the co-op’s Summerdale headquarters on Friday morning.

Baldwin EMC began preparing for departure following a request earlier in the week.

With the storm making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane the crews packed food, water, and other necessary items to help sustain them. Along with their standard supplies, they also packed personal protective equipment to work safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the right thing to do. They need us and we want to help restore that power so the community can start to rebuild,” says Mark Ingram, the Vice President of Corporate Services at Baldwin EMC.

BECi, the power company Baldwin EMC is assisting, provides service to more than 40,000 electric accounts in southwestern Louisiana. The cooperative’s headquarters are in DeRidder, with branch offices in Lake Charles and Leesville.

Baldwin EMC is part of a nationwide network of electric cooperatives that assist each other in times of natural disasters.

Baldwin EMC has provided assistance numerous times to other cooperatives across the southeast following hurricanes, tornadoes, and ice storms.

The 10 crew members that departed on Friday are prepared to assist in Louisiana for the next seven to 14 days.

LATEST STORIES: