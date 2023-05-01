ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Join local leaders and experts for the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Town Hall on May 2, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Baldwin County Coliseum.

Speakers include Zach Hood, from Baldwin EMA, and Jessica Chace, from the National Weather Service Mobile. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams will emcee the event. You can also catch WKRG News 5’s Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth on a panel of local meteorologists that includes Alan Sealls from NBC15 and Jason Smith from Fox 10.

Expect an interesting and educational night packed with information to help you, your family and your business prepare for weather that impacts our coastal communities.