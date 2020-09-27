Baldwin EMA shares to tips to avoid scammers impersonating FEMA

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County EMA says residents have reported multiple scam incidents of callers impersonating FEMA.

In a Facebook post, EMA shares some helpful tips to avoid being scammed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories