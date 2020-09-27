Baldwin EMA shares to tips to avoid scammers impersonating FEMA

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — As the cleanup from Hurricane Sally drags into its second week, volunteers from around the region are stepping in to help. The crack of large tree branches and the roar of chainsaws are familiar sounds in the storm clean-up world. For homeowners that need the help, it’s beautiful music.

"Just a blessing, such a blessing," said homeowner Catherine Shelton. Her house sits at the edge of Silverhill just before the city limits of Robertsdale on Highway 104. Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster relief spent Saturday and Sunday clearing trees from her backyard. Between taking time off work and getting a crew together it’s a labor of love.