Baldwin EMA, resident discuss weather alert systems

SUMMERDALE, Ala (WKRG) — Gulf Shores resident Amelia Flecher and Baldwin County Emergency Management Director Zach Hood sat down together inside the emergency operations center Wednesday – as we braced for potential overnight storms – to discuss weather communication.

“That’s what’s important to me, it’s that wherever I am, I have those alerts that come to me,” said Flecher. “Like when I’m visiting my family in Albany, I get the warnings there.”

Hood wants to take the notifications a step further, and find a way to ensure they’re resulting in action. Weather alerts have long transcended the sole idea of a tornado siren or a television broadcast – while both are still relevant and in practice. And so the “weather-on-demand,” ideal was born.

“Technology consumes our lives,” said Hood. “And I want the community to be thinking… there’s a threat to my community, and I need to be prepared for that.”

The WKRG Weather app provides an interactive radar app and issues imperative warnings during severe weather events – all tailored to your specific location. The Baldwin County EMA app issues similar notifications.

Hood says the EMA is always happy to discuss weather events with the public, and is open for feedback on what can help keep residents the most prepared. He also advises everyone to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and information, including mobile apps, television access and a weather radio.