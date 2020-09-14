Baldwin EMA recommending some coastal evacuations as Sally approaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is recommending people who live in Zones 1 and 2 – or people currently visiting those areas – to evacuate as Hurricane Sally approaches.

The zones are marked in the graphic below.

The Tweet in full reads “Baldwin County Emergency Operations Center is recommending for residents and visitors in Zones 1 and 2 to evacuate.”

More information on Baldwin County evacuation zones can be found here.

