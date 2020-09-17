Baldwin EMA holds resource briefing

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin EMA held a presser Thursday morning on the resources being restored in Baldwin County.

County facilities and schools are still closed. Roadways are still being cleared. Reserve 911 for emergencies only. If you wish to report a tree or power line down please call 251-972-6807.

Baldwin EMA asks that you hold your donations for now until they are ready to accept donations. Please stay off the roadways and stay home. Call volumes are longer than usual. Do not get out and sight see. Keep the roads clear so emergency and clean up crews can work quickly and efficiently.

