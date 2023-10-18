BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Family is trying to raise awareness of miscarriages and infant deaths with a memorial walk for their son who only lived less than a day. They say a special group helped them get through a tough time.

It’s something that happens a lot and perhaps isn’t talked about enough. The National Institutes of Health estimates one in four pregnancies don’t make it to term. For Loxley parents Gabbi and Preston Presley–it’s been a hard year. They were told their son Easton had brittle bone disease and would not survive.

It’s a heartbreaking diagnosis and opted to bring the child to term. That’s when they were connected with a group called Abel Speaks–that’s a support group for parents carrying a child with a life-limiting diagnosis. They say the group helped them through a very difficult time.

Their child Easton was born on February 4th and died just 16 hours later.

“He was the most special thing that’s ever happened to me in my life. He is my wife. I didn’t realize how lost I felt in the world. But he’s just made me more grateful to be here,” said Gabbi Presley. Her husband Preston said, even though their time together was short, he had a bond with their small son that will last a lifetime.

“No idea how common infant loss and complications were until I had this experience and even people that I work with, people that I know personally that I never would have known, have experienced similar situations,” said Preston Presley. This Saturday they’re raising money for Abel Speaks in honor of their son with a memorial walk. The walk starts at 8 with check-in

at 7:30 at Anytime Fitness in Spanish Fort on Saturday morning.