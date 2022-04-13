ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s newest and biggest boat launch is now open to boaters.

All six boat ramps are now open and ready for use ahead of schedule. A couple of boaters already taking advantage of the multi-million dollar facility Wednesday morning.

The Launch on the ICW is located on the north side of the Intra Coastal Waterway and can be accessed from County Road 4 near the toll bridge.

The 40-acre property with 1700 feet of water frontage was originally expected to open on Memorial Day weekend. Some finishing touches continue before Governor Ivey is scheduled to officially open The Launch at a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 28.