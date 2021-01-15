Baldwin County’s last hope for a Mardi Gras parade

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The sounds and spectacle of Mardi Gras will be missing in most places this year. But all may not be lost.

“As long as they give us permission, we’re going to go with it.” Gayle Pierce got Mardi Gras rolling in Fort Morgan two years ago. It’s not your average Mardi Gras parade, “golf carts, cars, jeeps, boats. Some people have taken trailers and decorated them,” she says. All parading down a two-mile stretch of Ponce de Leon the Sunday before Fat Tuesday.

This year a request has been made to the Baldwin County Commission to grant permission for the parade again this year, February 14th. If that happens, it will be more than just a Mardi Gras parade for folks who call Fort Morgan home and are still recovering from a record hurricane season. “Everybody needs a boost,” says Pierce. “Everybody is tired of hearing hammers and saws all day long. Just to see what the community has been through because it’s been tough.”

For a community with only five hundred full-time residents, Pierce says a socially distant Mardi Gras shouldn’t be that difficult. “You can go down blocks and not see anybody,” she says of previous Fort Morgan parades.

She is hopeful commissioners will give it the gold, purple, and green light of approval. “It’s just something to do and lift everybody’s spirits and get excited about Mardi Gras.” She could have her answer as early as next week.