SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — History was made in Baldwin County more than a decade ago when Kim Wasdin Sickafoose, Kim Wasdin at the time, became the first female police chief in Baldwin County.

She began her law enforcement career in Orange Beach as a dispatcher. Then worked her way up through the ranks with stops at police departments in Elberta, Foley and Summerdale before becoming the first female police chief not only in Silverhill but in the entire county.

She lost her life on the very day law enforcement throughout Baldwin County gathered to remember officers who died in the line of duty. Thursday their badges were covered with mourning bans in her honor.

“I personally had worked with her on cases when she was police chief and for her to pass away on this day when we honor the people on our wall just makes it a little bit more somber, makes it a little more sad,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack. “We certainly want to keep her family in our prayers while they are going through this time.”

But law enforcement wasn’t Kim’s entire life. Her family was the most important thing. She loved the outdoors and was a talented photographer.

News 5 spoke with her daughter Thursday afternoon and she says the family is in shock and doing as well as can be expected. Like so many others they are still looking for answers.