Baldwin County’s 2021 Strawberry Festival canceled

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2021 Strawberry Festival in Baldwin County was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Strawberry Festival committee has again had to make the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel the 2021 Strawberry Festival. We had hoped progress toward a Covid solution would have allowed us to host the event but many, if not more, of the same restrictions that caused 2020s cancellation are still in effect. We know every one of us has been impacted in some form whether as serious as a loved one being sick or as simple as missing the festival. Our prayer is that you and your family are safe and healthy and that all of us can resume more normal activity soon – including the Strawberry Festival. Thank you for your understanding.