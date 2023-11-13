BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Youth Orchestra has been rehearsing for its very first dinner show fundraiser.

Director Leroy Hughes said it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

“We are fixing to put on a fundraiser for our orchestra and chorus,” Hughes said. “It’s called a ‘Renaissance Yuletide Feast’ and what it is really is a medieval times dinner show.”

All of the proceeds will go towards the youth orchestra’s instruments, costumes and rehearsal space. We spoke with a member who is excited to show off her musical talents.

Samantha Herrmann has been a part of the orchestra for a while and is thrilled to sing in the upcoming show.

“I am looking forward to singing all the songs,” Herrmann said.

The performance and fundraiser will be on Dec. 8 and 9. The event is open to anyone who wants to come, and the tickets are $75 per person.

Hughes said people can expect some good throwback Christmas jams.

“We are singing all the old medieval times type songs, a lot of what people will recognize like ‘Deck the Halls,’ ‘Angels We Have Heard on High,’ Christmas tunes that have been around for 500 to 600 years,” Hughes said.

The show will also be catered, and anyone with a ticket will get food and drinks during the show.