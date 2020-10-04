Baldwin County Youth Orchestra raising money for new home following Sally damage

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally did a lot of damage across Baldwin County. The storm also forced members of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra to move out of their practice space. Now members of the nonprofit group is looking for help raising money for a new place to call home. A large carport cracked the roof of a building at Fairhope Avenue Baptist Church. It was the home of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra.

“I joke with parents sometimes when I say we put instruments in kids’ hands and not video games,” said Baldwin County Youth Orchestra Director Leroy Hughes. The orchestra moved out of Fairhope and into a temporary stop in Loxley, but the organization is trying to raise money for a space large enough to practice social distancing while also providing storage for instruments. They have a goal to raise $50,000 to either start a multi-year lease or put a downpayment on a new space.

“Music should be available for everyone who wants to come and listen, we have a Christmas concert and we provide toys for Toys 4 Tots,” said Hughes. 2020 has been a tough year for a lot of groups including the orchestra.

“We had our 10th-anniversary concert scheduled for May because COVID we had to shut down in March and not have any rehearsals, we started back up in August, then hurricane sally came along and ruined those plans,” said Hughes. They hope their plans for a new home are on track. The organization has opened up donation pages via PayPal and GoFundMe on their website, you can find more information here.