FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — About two years ago Sally roared through Baldwin County and forced the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra to find a new place to play. They moved into a new spot near Thomas Hospital in Fairhope back in December and solved a lot of problems.

“For starters, people know where we are all the time we’re not moving around, second of all when you’re borrowing space, you’re having to move furniture all the time and having to worry about storing instruments and that kind of stuff,” said Director of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra Leroy Hughes. This is a place where they want to teach as many kids as possible how to play a musical instrument and they want band kids involved as well.

“Brass, woodwinds, and percussion kids so we’re just trying to get that information out to the community,” said Hughes. As this strings class builds skills they’re also building community.

“We have a lot of kids who say ‘can we play one more song’ and it’s just fun to get them together and play,” said String Teacher Kedra Kinney. The orchestra director says two local non-profits, the Sybil Smith Foundation and Hearin-Chandler Foundation have covered their lease for the next four years. The open house is this Friday at 12:15 p.m. at 809 Nichols Ave. in Fairhope.