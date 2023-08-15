FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra are getting ready for another season and they need more students to join their ranks. Auditions are happening this week ahead of their first fall rehearsal. Auditions started Monday for the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra and Baldwin Youth Chorus. They’re especially in need of students who can play the french horn, clarinet or flute. They’re looking for students of any skill level–they’ll practice in preparation for their fall concert. The director says it’s a good chance for students with a common interest to grow as musicians.

“Because they can they can come together with kids all over the county and participate and just have fun playing their instrument. Those kids are really, you know, hardcore instrumentalists and love band and love playing their instruments and as well as our string instruments, we’re still auditioning for those as well,” said Orchestra Director Leroy Hughes. He says he gets to help kids evolve in their music. “Nt knowing how to play the music and struggling. And then come concert time, just pulling off a great concert that everybody loves and just, you know, seeing the emotion of the kids and when they’ve completed such a successful concert. This year’s fall concert will feature Christmas music from holiday shows and movies. The first practice will be Monday the 21st of August. For more information click here.