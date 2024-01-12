BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Barabra Uttaro, a Spanish Fort resident, has opened her home up to foster animals from the Baldwin County Humane Society.

“It keeps them out of a kennel, it brings them into a house so maybe they haven’t been in a house before or maybe they are used to being in a house you just don’t know,” Uttaro said.

The Humane Society brought in 220 animals in 2023. Shelby Dye with the Baldwin Humane Society said Barbara has been a saving grace to the shelter.

“Barbara has been a huge help to the Baldwin Humane Society. She has fostered puppies, senior dogs and dogs that need a few nights out of the shelter. With her help, we are able to give top-tier care to the others,” Dye said.

Uttaro has fostered over 30 animals and she does not plan on stopping anytime soon. She has kept one of the puppies she has fostered but said it’s extremely hard to say goodbye to the rest.

“I just fall in love with them, it’s just awesome,” Uttaro said.

Uttaro advises anyone to try out fostering.

“I just wish that if someone is considering it, that they should just do it, try it, and I think once they try it they will see that its really a good thing, I know these animals go, but know that they are going to a good house, instead of sitting in a kennel all night,” Uttaro said.

If anyone is interested in fostering an animal, you can go to the Baldwin County Humane Society located in Fairhope, and fill out a foster application.