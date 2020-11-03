Baldwin County voters weigh toll to create Baldwin Beach Express extension

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County voters weigh-in today on an amendment that uses a toll to pay for extending the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65. You’ll remember it was heavy opposition to tolls that killed the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project last year. This is the first time since then a toll is on the ballot.

If passed, Amendment 2 would establish a toll authority that will decide the amount of a toll, build and maintain the 24 and a half-mile extension. Supporters argue this is a new road to help with evacuations, business, beach access, and tourism and all the pre-existing routes to and from the beach remain as they are. Measures like this have appeared on the ballot to create this roadway and failed.

Opponents like conservative Dean Young claim it’s a bad idea and the money raised could be used for projects beyond this roadway. Interestingly, according to AL.com, the lead opponent of the Mobile River toll, State Auditor Jim Zeigler said he wasn’t campaigning against the project and would let the voters decide and he lives in Mobile County. An official with Baldwin County’s Common Sense campaign also told the publication their group wouldn’t be organizing opposition either.

LATEST STORIES