BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re known for helping our local veterans, but this week their reach extends even farther.

“Our hearts go out to them and they’re certainly in our prayers,” said Gerry Garcia, Post Commander for American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope.

Members of the organization are collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims, preparing to take supplies to the hardest hit areas.

“Personal goods, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, first aid kits, female items, that type of thing,” he explained.

37 people are dead and countless others are still unaccounted for. Baldwin County chaplain Tony Dickey is in the small community of Fleming-Neon, KY this week, a town of roughly 500 residents. Thursday he continues comforting families who need all the support they can get.

“One of my tasks today is I’m actually going with a family to the funeral home,” Chaplain Dickey explained before becoming overwhelmed with emotion. “I’m going with a family. A lady lost her husband,” he continued.

Chaplain Dickey, who responds to natural disasters and emergencies across the country, says this particular trip is tough. He’s also helping feed residents who are struggling to find a meal.

“When we got to the town we realized this particular small town up in the hills had not even got any disaster relief at all for four days,” said Dickey.

Back in Baldwin County American Legion members are preparing to transport their donations in the coming days.

“We’ll do our collection until we have an adequate amount to fill the truck or a van,” said Garcia.

Anyone wishing to donate items can drop them off on the American Legion porch, located on the west side of the building at 700 S. Mobile Street.