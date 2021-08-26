Baldwin County vaccination numbers below average, death toll rising

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Getting the shot. Almost half of the population of Baldwin County eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine has gotten at least one dose. A third are fully vaccinated.

“Our hospitals are really struggling to keep up right now,” says Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in Baldwin County. “They are doing a fantastic job but they are just being inundated with people that are very sick.”

The latest numbers from the ADPH show 35.2 percent of those eligible for the vaccine in Baldwin County have been fully vaccinated and 47.5 percent have gotten at least one dose. Both numbers are below the national average.

The number of people in Baldwin County getting vaccinated seems to be trending up. “The fact that the FDA came out and fully authorized the Pfizer vaccine we hope will give people more confidence and allay some of those fears about getting the vaccine,” says Kilpatrick.

“It’s sad. It’s just hard.”

The number of people getting the shot may be going up but so is another number in Baldwin County. In 2020 the death toll attributed to Covid 19 was 186. This year it is already at 183.

“It’s hard,” says Kilpatrick. “It’s just hard when you are seeing people just really sick and dying in the community friends, neighbors, family members. It’s sad. It’s just hard.”

Health professionals say they are just trying to keep people alive and the best way they know to do that is with the COVID-19 vaccine.