Baldwin County ‘traditional’ students to receive free meals until end of school year

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler says all students attending school in-person will receive free meals through the end of the school year in May 2021.

Read the full message below:

Parents,

We have some great news, especially as Christmas is right around the corner.

Earlier this year, it was announced that our Traditional School students would receive free meals through December 31. We’re happy to report this has been extended through the end of the school year! This is only available to our students attending our brick and mortar schools and is not available to any Virtual School students as we do not provide meal service for Virtual School.

As stated in a previous email, this program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA. This is at no additional expense to our school system or to you. Any child attending one of our traditional schools, Pre-K through 12th grade, will have the option to eat a meal during our cafeteria’s breakfast or lunch service at no charge. The federal program rules require that they must get a full meal to have the fee waived. Buying single or extra items, such as a container of milk, a roll or piece of fruit, would require a charge.

Here are some highlights of the program.

What is free: One reimbursable breakfast and one reimbursable lunch per day per student are free. Single or extra items or additional meals must be paid at the regular price. All adult meals are regular price. (Example: if a student only wants a milk, the student must pay for the milk. Only the entire meal is free).



Scanning Cards: Students will still scan their cards as normal. If students do not have their card, the cashier can enter them, or students can use the keypad. Nothing will change for the students at the register except for they will not be charged.



Charges: Students still owe money for any meals charged this school year before this program started. CNP cannot remove that from their accounts.



Menus: Menus could change slightly.



As always, on behalf of the 4000+ employees in the Baldwin County Public School System, thank you for trusting us with your children!

LATEST STORIES: