SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Gas prices are high, but if you live in Silverhill a little relief is on the way.

“We obviously know gas prices have been rising and even though they look like they may be starting to normalize the fact is that’s hurting our citizens. That’s hurting people all around,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles.

Monday night Mayor Lyles and the town council voted to suspend the gas tax temporarily through August. There are only three gas stations in or around the town, but Lyles said every penny saved helps.

“Silverhill reducing our gas tax won’t make a huge difference, but at the end of the day we wanted to at least do what we could to try and help ease that burden of the gas prices just a little bit,” said Lyles.

Lyles said rising prices with groceries and building supplies have also hurt families in Silverhill and without knowing when the surge will level out this was the best move. Town officials discussed the temporary gas tax suspension for several weeks leading up to Monday’s decision.

“People are obviously telling us that things are hard. Things are harder than they were a year ago, which at that time during COVID we would have never thought possible. The budgets are strained for your every day person and so we’re just trying to help that out,” said Lyles.

As of now the gas tax suspension will last through Aug. 31.