Baldwin County teen featured on Food Network inspiring kids to bake

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County baker who hit the national spotlight during her time on the Food Network is sharing her talents all across the state.
Brooklyn Kyzar, who’s now 14, was on the 2019 season of “Kids Baking Championship.”
And last weekend, she got to see what it was like to be on the other side as a judge for a Birmingham Christmas cookie bake-off put on by Itty Bitty Bakers.
Her family says she’s been loving helping and inspiring other kids to bake the best.
