Baldwin County teen accused of shooting aunt 8 times denied youthful offender status

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has denied youthful offender status for now 19-year-old Preston Northan, who’s accused of shooting his aunt eight times while she was asleep with her baby.

Leigh Thomas says she and her husband took Northan in to keep him out of the foster care system.

Thursday morning at the courthouse, she got the outcome she was hoping for.

“Relieved. Relieved that he has to stand up and face it as an adult,” said Thomas. “He made an adult decision that day and it ruined my family, and he has to pay the adult consequences.”

The shooting happened in April of 2019 at a home on Newport Road in Robertsdale. Days after the shooting, News 5 spoke exclusively with Thomas from her hospital bed in Pensacola.

Northan, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was charged with robbery, assault and reckless endangerment.

