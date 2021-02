MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As of Feb. 10, Infirmary Health has provided more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is a major step forward in the global effort to fight the virus," Infirmary Health said in a press release. "Additionally, Infirmary Health has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in our region."