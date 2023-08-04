FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — More than four thousand Baldwin County teachers, administrators and staff filled the Foley Event Center Friday to kick off another new school year that begins August 9.

“That is my hope and dream every year that our teachers come prepared and go the distance for children,” says school superintendent Eddie Tyler.

That’s certainly the plan for second-year teacher at Foley High School, Miranda Mackey. “The hope and dream is to reach every single student.”

When the doors open on a new school year Wednesday, teachers and staff say the possibilities for students will be endless.

“I just want to see as many students find their passion in school and do really well,” said one teacher from Elsanor.

“To make a difference in some child’s life and have a successful year,” added another from Belforest.

“We’re back and we’re stronger than ever,” said a Robertsdale teacher. “Go Bears!”

Looking at an arena full of what Eddie Tyler calls the “best of the best” it’s easy to see there is not a teacher shortage in Baldwin County. But the school system is challenged by the continued growth in the fastest-growing county in the state and that means new schools.

“We’ve got a new Silverhill on the horizon, a new Loxley on the horizon a new Elberta middle school on the horizon,” says Tyler.

Summer break may be ending but on that same horizon, a new beginning.