FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– A $1 million crisis alert system will be in every Baldwin County school this upcoming year.

The first day of school is usually exciting for kids, walking through those double doors, going to a new classroom. Even though parents and students may be concerned about safety issues, the $1 million crisis alert system can get first responders to a scene in the matter of two minutes or less by the click of one small button.

“One of these alert systems that every employee will have and all they have to do is push a button” Fairhope Superintendent,” said Eddie Tyler.

The new system, the latest tool and keeping campuses safe, also includes armed school resource officers on every campus. The school resource officers are more than just a police officer.

“I want to brag, they put their life on the line. The fact that they have to handle a situation with a child that could have potentially ended bad, but protecting the whole, it amazes me, just the character of these men,” said Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell.

Baldwin County schools are doing all they can to make coming to school safe and fun for kids. With the countless security resources, Baldwin County School administrators said there is not much more they can do to take an extra mile in security, because they already have.

“There might be other systems smaller that might have their schools covered, but not on the scale of Baldwin County Schools,” said Cardwell.

Baldwin County School administrators hope that the high security that each school has brings a little peace of mind to parents as their kids start their school year very soon.