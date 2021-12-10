Baldwin County SWAT collecting donations for needy children this Christmas

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to help stuff the BearCat this year. Members of the department’s SWAT Team are filling the armored vehicle with toys and lots of donations Friday at the Bay Minette and Foley Walmart stores. The “Stuff the BearCat” campaign started last year and it’s something the department organizes to help put presents in the hands of hundreds of kids locally this Christmas.

Sgt. Justin Correa hopes the campaign will bring in lots of toys for children in need.

“It’s really important. These children are sponsored by the Department of Human Resources through the state of Alabama. Some of them are sponsored through the Child Advocacy Center, which takes care of children who are victims of crimes and then of course just children in need. Some families can’t provide,” said Correa.

The SWAT Team will be at the Daphne Walmart store on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.