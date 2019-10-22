Baldwin County Superintendent walks to Fairhope Schools

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s Superintendent of Schools will spend the morning walking to school. It’s part of an effort to help highlight “International Walk to School” month.

The Fairhope “Walking School Bus” program gathers here near the at Coastal Alabama Community College and then walks about a half-mile to Fairhope Elementary School.

We showed you the walking school bus last year. Even on a cold morning in December they had 50 kids shepherd to school on foot. This morning they will be joined by Superintendent Eddie Tyler. Organizers say the kids get exercise while at the same time cutting down on congestion at Fairhope Elementary’s often cramped car drop off line.

Eddie Tyler walks Tuesday morning and again Thursday morning. He’ll join the smaller walking school bus program at Fairhope Intermediate School.

