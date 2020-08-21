Baldwin County Superintendent says “two tropical systems” may cause schools, athletic contests to cancel next week

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two tropical systems could lead to the closure of schools next week, including athletic contests per Baldwin County Superintendent, Eddie Tyler.

He says the school system is monitoring the weather and will release more details as necessary.

Here’s the full statement:

… We are also monitoring the progress of the two tropical systems entering the Gulf. It is possible these will force the closure of schools next week as well as athletic contests. We will be in school on Monday. We will provide more details on Monday as we receive updates throughout the weekend, or before then if necessary.

Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Superintendent

