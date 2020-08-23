Baldwin County Superintendent says all school activities will resume as planned Monday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Superintendent, Eddie Tyler, says all school activities will go on as planned Monday.

The full message can be read below:

Our team received an update on the tropical weather situation in the Gulf this morning from Emergency Management. Based upon the current track of the storms, it does not appear our weather tomorrow will be serious. The update, at this time, indicates we could receive outer rainbands and gusty winds starting tonight and continuing into Monday due to Hurricane Marco. The next system, Laura, will threaten the Gulf Coast mid-week but looks to go well west of our area.

All school activities will continue as planned for Monday. We will monitor the situation and take things on a day-by-day basis. I will provide you an update tomorrow afternoon regarding Tuesday and the rest of the week.

The safety of our students and employees is first and foremost. Should something change, we will notify you immediately. As always, thank you for trusting us with your children.

