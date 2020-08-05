Baldwin County Superintendent responds to ADPH’s back to school recommendations

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s superintendent viewed and responded to the teleconference ADPH held regarding back to school recommendations.

The following message is from Baldwin County Superintendent, Eddie Tyler:

“Today, we watched and reviewed the Alabama Department of Public Health teleconference regarding their recommendations and their Return to School Toolkit. In coordination with health and medical groups, Baldwin County developed a phased return to school during July, which already includes many of the recommendations posted today by ADPH. In some instances, our requirements are more stringent than those recommended by ADPH and in other instances, their recommendations might be considered more stringent than ours.

We are coordinating with our Director of Prevention and Support, Mr. Anthony Sampson, and his team, to update reporting forms and requirements but we will not be revising the Baldwin County All-In and Phase 3 plans at this time. We will leave in place all of our procedures, including the 72-hour fever-free return requirement.

We reserve the option to revise our plans as we believe necessary to further protect our employees, students and community.

Thank you”

LATEST STORIES: