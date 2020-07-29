Baldwin County Superintendent makes ‘slight revision’ to previous mask requirement after Gov. Ivey update

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County’s superintendent says that a slight revision was made following Gov. Ivey’s extended mask mandate.

The following is from Baldwin County Superintendent, Eddie Tyler:

Parents,

As we expected, Governor Kay Ivey announced today that students in second grade and above will be required to wear masks in school.

To comply with the Governor’s order, we will be making a slight revision to our previously released mask requirements. Kindergartners and first-graders have the option to voluntarily wear masks at school but will not be required. All other students will be required to wear masks in line with the Governor’s order.

We will provide more information on this and other matters next week.

