Baldwin County Superintendent expresses disappointment in lack of compliance at Thursday night’s high school football game

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Superintendent, Eddie Tyler, says he’s “very disappointed” in the lack of compliance witnessed at Thursday night’s high school football game.

The disappointment stems from parents, students, and team members from both opposing sides not wearing masks and social distancing.

Superintendent Tyler says they plan to ensure that compliance is met in following Gov. Ivey’s orders and such behavior displayed at Thursday night’s game will not be tolerated.

Here’s the full statement:

Last night, Fairhope defeated Spanish Fort in a local rivalry. Unfortunately, their victory was overshadowed by the lack of compliance in wearing masks and social distancing by students and parents from both teams. I am very disappointed.

I am considering what next steps we will take to comply with the Governor’s orders, to protect our teams and protect our community. After witnessing the lack of leadership from parents firsthand, I suspect this game will not be the only one in the state lacking compliance this week but Baldwin County Public Schools will NOT tolerate this behavior.

We anticipated there might be challenges with compliance, just as our state saw at the beach and other events over the summer. We had already developed additional restrictions which we are ready to implement. These would include the further reduction in capacity, discipline of students and denial of entry and the cancellation of games. Before issuing any new directives, I am waiting to see how the hundreds of other games across the south handle these challenges tonight

LATEST STORIES: