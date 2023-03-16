FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Baldwin County schools have a voice in keeping their school campuses safe, and it is right at their fingertips.

Teenagers always seem to be on their phones but that phone could be the key to getting help if that student is being bullied, or threatened with violence, drugs or anything illegal.

“We can’t fix it if we don’t know about it,” says Assistant Superintendent Marty McRae. And that’s where the OneVoice program comes in. Either through text messaging or online at the OneVoice website, students and parents have a voice.

“This is an anonymous way to reach out to an administrator or counselor to let us know about it so we can start working on a way to solve that problem,” says McRae. Police are only brought in if the situation rises to a criminal act.

The program has been in use for the last couple of years. The school system re-launching the program to make sure students and parents know it is available.

“We investigate every single notification we get,” adds McRae.

It’s a high-tech way to “see something, say something” with the protection of anonymity.