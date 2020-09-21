Baldwin County students head back to school Sept. 30, maybe

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — As crews continue to clear a path through storm debris left by Hurricane Sally, the path back to school in Baldwin County is almost as cluttered.

“We’re dealing water damage, roof repair, bus awnings, debris,” says superintendent Eddie Tyler and, he adds, until all of Baldwin County Schools can re-open safely none will. “It’s more than cleaning up a wet floor in a school. It’s about making sure the floor is secure, awnings are secure HVAC systems are working. Making sure everything is like it should be structurally.”

“My kids are very ready to go back. They were sad because they thought they were going back this Wednesday.” A lot of kids maybe ready to go back but Robert Smith says he understands the wait. “If they can’t all start back it’s giving other students an advantage and then it becomes a statistical nightmare as far as school days and keeping track countywide and all that kinds of stuff.”

So school will not begin again in Baldwin County until all schools can open, “I don’t expect some people to understand that and that’s okay,” it will be at least until September 30 before that happens.

Tyler says everything is on track to be finished with all of the repairs by Sunday that will give them time to get cafeterias restocked and teachers and principals a couple of days to get settled before students return.

LATEST STORIES