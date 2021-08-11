Baldwin County students head back to class amid COVID concerns

BALDWIN COUNTY. Ala. (WKRG) The parade of students returning to school began early at Delta Elementary in Whitehouse Fork.

“Have a good day,” could be heard coming from every car and SUV in the drop-off drive-through.

“We were excited and scared all at the same time,” says parent Tammy Toler.

The new school year also bringing back the requirement of masks inside buildings and on buses for most of the 218 Pre-K through sixth-grade students.

"We didn't plan on this. It was out of our control. It was out of anybody's control," says Superintendent Eddie Tyler. "But, we're still dealing with the pandemic."













Parents like Bridget Peak are understandably anxious.

“I’m leaving it to God to take care of these babies and these teachers, they’re going to have a good day.”

Principal Keri Shofner tries to ease concerns as she welcomes almost every student back to school with a personal greeting.

“We’re taking care of their most precious thing. This is your heart that walks outside of your body and it’s hard to trust it to somebody else and I get that.”

The kids on the other hand seem happy to be back.

“She has missed school all summer,” says Jodi Hadley dropping off her daughter. “She loves school.”

The new school year in Baldwin County has begun.