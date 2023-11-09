FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a red, white and blue thank you from all the students at J. Larry Newton School, with a unique parade where students lined up and the veterans came to them.

“I just like to appreciate the veterans and what they did for us,” says third-grader Alex Stuckey.

With patriotic music in the background, and “Old Glory” almost everywhere you look, it’s a celebration of gratitude.

“The best part is supporting them for what they have done for us and the sacrifice and just what they’ve done for us for our freedom,” says sixth-grader Landon Nolte.

For veterans like Kenny Pierce, who fought in Vietnam, it’s special.

“It makes me think about everything that went on. It makes me appreciate the people who appreciate us saying thank you for your service. It means a lot to me.”

It means a lot to students like third-grader Tate Quaites, too.

“Because they sacrifice so much for us, and we got to support that.”

By definition, parades celebrate an important day or event.

This parade is a history lesson taught by those who lived it.

“It’s the veterans from the Revolutionary War that gave us our freedom and all the veterans since that preserve our freedom,” says Navy veteran Jim Smith. “I hope these students remember that when it comes time for them to serve.”