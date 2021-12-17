Baldwin County store donates toys to less fortunate this holiday season

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A local store in Robertsdale is partnering with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to get toys to children for Christmas.

The owner of Bob’s Discount Hardware store got in touch with BCSO to let him know he didn’t want any children to go without this Christmas. The store recently received a large shipment of new toys and wanted the BCSO to help distribute them.

Through this donation by Bob’s Discount Store, BCSO was able to meet the needs of many less fortunate families in the area.

The BCSO said they hope to continue this partnership during their upcoming Shining Star Camps.