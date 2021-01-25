Baldwin County SRO arrested for DUI

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) 38-year-old Lisa Bedgood was arrested over the weekend and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Bedgood is not only a deputy but a school resource officer for Delta Elementary School near the Crossroads community.

A different school resource officer was on campus Monday. School officials and staff are not saying anything about Bedgood’s arrest.

According to Mobile Police, they were called to Autumn Ridge Drive after a vehicle was seen hitting a parked truck and leaving the scene. Someone followed the vehicle, called police and identified the driver who had hit the truck as Lisa Bedgood. Police say she failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Bedgood has been charged with driving under the influence and been placed on paid administrative leave by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. An internal investigation is underway and she will remain on leave pending the outcome of that investigation.

Bedgood has been with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for five years.