BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has opened sign up for their Shining Star Youth Camps. The program promotes positive interaction between those who work in public safety and the children of the county between the ages of 8 through 12.

Shining Star Camp began in 2009 for children to experience what public safety was all about. The program gives participants the opportunity to interact with public safety professionals in a fun and interactive environment.

Issues taught at the Shining Star Camp are:

drug and alcohol awareness

tobacco awareness

fire safety prevention

personal hygiene

seatbelt safety

marine and boat safety

life jacket awareness

wildlife safety

electricity safety

peer pressure and good character

decision making

This year the camp will be held at four locations.

Magnolia Elementary June 15 to June 17

Fairhope East Elementary June 22 to June 24

Belforest Elementary July 20 to July 22

Central Baldwin Middle July 27 to July 29

If you wish to sign up your child for the Shining Star Camp click here at the bottom of the page you can sign up online or scan a QR code.